MetisDAO Price Tops $19.18 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.18 or 0.00110983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $84.48 million and $2.66 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,282.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010570 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00041282 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00242986 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.89233 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $2,704,835.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.