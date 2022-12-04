Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 0.8 %

Middlesex Water stock opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 26.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after buying an additional 137,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,016,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 223,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

