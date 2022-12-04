Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $119.71

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.71 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 136.60 ($1.63). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.63), with a volume of 119,036 shares.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.26. The firm has a market cap of £257.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.00.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

