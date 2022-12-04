Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.40 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $184.31 million and $5.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025623 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,797,554 coins and its circulating supply is 459,989,471 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

