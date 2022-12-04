Moonbeam Price Up 10.6% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $184.18 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00080121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00059816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025163 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,762,729 coins and its circulating supply is 459,956,086 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

