Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $8.55 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $8.55 or 0.00049943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $49.63 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,574,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,805,907 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

