Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIF opened at $24.68 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $28.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.