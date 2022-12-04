Morgan Stanley Lowers Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.52 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lufax from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.07.

LU stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 207,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

