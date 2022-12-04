MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Bank Of America (Bofa) Analysts

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($221.65) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($247.42) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($247.42) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($229.90) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($257.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($234.02) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTX opened at €202.50 ($208.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €175.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €178.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 45.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €149.20 ($153.81) and a 1 year high of €221.10 ($227.94).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

