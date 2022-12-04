MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 696.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

