National Bankshares Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$15.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.51.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

AGI opened at C$13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 168.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$13.58.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 9,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total value of C$113,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,075.22. In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,123,176. Also, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$113,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,146 shares in the company, valued at C$404,075.22. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,333 shares of company stock worth $3,790,586.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

