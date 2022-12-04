Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $25.27 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Workday worth $25,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Workday by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Workday by 15.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,159,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.65. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $285.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

