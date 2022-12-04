Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,056 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $23,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $383.21 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $564.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.