Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,240 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $27,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.