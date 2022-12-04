NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Director Sells $17,070.78 in Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) Director Marty Stromquist sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $17,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,173 shares in the company, valued at $802,300.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marty Stromquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Marty Stromquist sold 348 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $9,048.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Marty Stromquist sold 615 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $16,506.60.

Shares of NCSM opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

