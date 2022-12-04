Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $6.88 on Top Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $6.88 or 0.00040227 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $485.13 million and approximately $28.95 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neo
