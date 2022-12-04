Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,092 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.26% of Conduent worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Conduent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 8,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 216,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.19 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Conduent had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Conduent

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.