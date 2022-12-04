Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.61% of Boot Barn worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,516.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 82,307 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 95,606 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BOOT stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $131.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.26.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

