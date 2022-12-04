Nordea Investment Management AB Has $12.99 Million Stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,606 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of Cosan worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth about $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Cosan by 38.1% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSAN opened at $13.46 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

