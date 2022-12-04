Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

