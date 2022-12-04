Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 211.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom by 16.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.1% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 11.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $118.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at DexCom

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.