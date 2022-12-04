Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,037 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Snap worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.7% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,353,030 shares of company stock worth $10,973,549. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Down 3.4 %

SNAP stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.