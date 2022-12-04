Northland Securities Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $99.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of NTAP opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NetApp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

