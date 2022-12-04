NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $57.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 82.62%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,915,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,375,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,601,000 after purchasing an additional 292,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares during the period.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

