NuCypher (NU) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $74.22 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

