OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

OFS Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

OFS opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

OFS Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

