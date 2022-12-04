OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
OFS Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
OFS opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
OFS Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
