Ontology Market Cap Hits $162.97 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $162.97 million and $16.32 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.54 or 0.07472399 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00080496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025359 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

