Oppenheimer Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $190.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $377.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.10.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 84.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.