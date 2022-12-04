Orchid Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.38 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $57.96 million and $2.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,213.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00041129 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00243476 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08391121 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,605,483.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

