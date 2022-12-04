Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 367.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,619,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

