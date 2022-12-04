Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after buying an additional 115,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,110,000 after buying an additional 70,908 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average is $134.53.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.