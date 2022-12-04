Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Patriot Battery Metals stock opened at 5.98 on Wednesday. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12-month low of 0.27 and a 12-month high of 6.16.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

