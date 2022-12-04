Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $944.06 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $944.06 million and $872,823.47 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001236 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000659 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013415 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
