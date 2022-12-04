Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Petra Diamonds Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 92 ($1.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £178.67 million and a PE ratio of 317.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.87. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 58.36 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.53.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

