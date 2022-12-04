PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 3,479 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,858,000 after buying an additional 395,732 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 245,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,846,000 after buying an additional 46,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,587,000 after buying an additional 303,564 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on RRX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

