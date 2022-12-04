PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 6,753 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in American International Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after acquiring an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,756 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $499,693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

AIG opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.