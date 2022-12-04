PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MA opened at $360.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $346.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

