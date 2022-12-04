PFS Investments Inc. Buys 6,501 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.63 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

