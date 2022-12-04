PFS Investments Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 224.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2,786.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

