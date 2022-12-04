PFS Investments Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock opened at $172.43 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day moving average is $162.61.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,750 shares of company stock valued at $40,056,578. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

