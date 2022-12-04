PFS Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 197,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

