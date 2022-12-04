PFS Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,175,000 after acquiring an additional 538,253 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,040,000 after acquiring an additional 349,844 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.