PFS Investments Inc. Takes $4.11 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 43,792 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 164,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $850,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.