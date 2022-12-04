Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

