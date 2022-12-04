Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 28,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,522. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $15.90.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.