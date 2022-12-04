Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 28,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,522. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.