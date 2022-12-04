Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.90. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 429,058 shares traded.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

