Polygon 1-Day Volume Hits $177.11 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $8.02 billion and $177.11 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polygon has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00005366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00503883 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.31 or 0.30382968 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars.
