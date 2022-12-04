Polymath One Day Volume Tops $4.35 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001291 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $203.51 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00448585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022208 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002759 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018501 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.20982799 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,078,249.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

