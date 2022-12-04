Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) PT Lowered to $18.00

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of PRTG opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.37. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

