Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) PT Lowered to $18.00

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Portage Biotech Price Performance
Shares of PRTG opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.37. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.
Portage Biotech Company Profile
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.
