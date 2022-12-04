Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 16.8% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $100.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,480,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,986,858. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

